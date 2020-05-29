Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 26 at the age of 97, beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Sheppard 2009). Will be missed by his children Susanne Morgan of Barrie, Linda Penny (David) of Guelph, Robert (Ellen) of Burlington, and Brian (Anney) of Burlington. Grandfather to Janice, Catherine (Ivan), John Paul (Jana), Tim (Christine), Anne (Russ), Adam (Erin), Caitlin, Chloe, and great grandpa of Noah, Zoe, Claire, Leia, Marshal, Marika, William, and James. Bob was born in Hamilton on January 28, 1923, the son of Robert W. Cross and Anna McKelvey, and was the older brother to Peggy (Jack House 2007). Bob was the third generation owner of Hamilton Foundry Co Ltd on Clinton Street in Hamilton. He was not your typical CEO. He could be seen everyday in his dirty work clothes on the foundry floor, or on the forklift truck loading castings on to trucks. Family Sunday drives in the 60's usually involved driving around subdivisions, checking out the competitions manhole covers and catch basin grates. In the late 70's, he was quick to see globalization was coming when manhole covers were landing in Hamilton from Asia cheaper than his cost to make them. He then sold the business in 1979 and enjoyed 41 years of retirement. Bob and Betty spent the summers on Dickey Lake, which became the hub for large family gatherings. When the noise of loud grandkids(and adults) playing got to Bob, he would quietly disappear into the bedroom and listen to radio and read the newspaper. He loved his daily jaunt to Trudy's to pick up the Toronto Star and chelsea buns, and enjoyed chatting with the locals, as well as dining at the Hideaway Restaurant in Coe Hill. During the winter months, Bob and Betty resided at Village Green in Vero Beach, Florida. Golfing and going to Los Angeles Dodger spring training games were their favourite pastimes. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Foster for over 40 years of care and friendship, to the staff of Heritage Place and Appleby Place, and to the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital for the care he received the past three weeks. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery at a future date. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to St. Christopher's Anglican Church in Burlington, or to a charity of your choice would greatly be appreciated by the family. Dad's final thoughts were, "If you will, remember me occasionally, I would like that, but no mourning please. Death in old age is a solution, not a tragedy". www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.