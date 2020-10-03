June 22 1947- September 23, 2020 After a sudden battle with pancreatic cancer, Robert (Bob) Hudspith passed quietly away, with his family at his side at Peterborough Regional Hospital. Bob Hudspith was born in Chatham, but lived most of his life in the Hamilton/Dundas area. He was a passionate community builder, and made many lasting friendships through his involvement in many community initiatives such as the creation of the Threshold School of Building, the congregation of St. Cuthbert's Presbyterian Church and his 25 year career as an Engineering Professor at McMaster University. Bob also loved to design and build and spent countless hours helping friends and family with home repairs. When Bob and his wife Barb, decided to move out of the city in 2004, they enjoyed 12 years of hosting retreats on their 100 acre farm in the small hamlet of Crawford, ON. Bob also enjoyed his time participating in and helping to organize the Saugeen Trading Community. In 2017, the couple decided to retire to Haliburton where Bob was able to fulfill a lifetime goal of designing his own home and constructing it with the help of family and friends. Bob always loved the outdoors and truly felt at home in the Highlands where he could explore new trails and waterways with friends and family. Bob, will be deeply missed by his wife Barbara (of 52 years), daughter Heidi and her husband, Nick Elliot, and their two boys Corbin and Noah, And in Toronto, his son Jeremy, wife Stephani and their children Eli, Fiona and Sarah. The family would like to extend their thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses of the Palliative Care ward at PRHC, for providing such compassionate care day and night. In lieu of flower donations to The Haliburton Land Trust would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made here: https://www.communityfuneralhomes.com/obituary/RobertBob-Hudspith