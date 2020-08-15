1/1
Robert Charles MILLER
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear husband and father on August 12th, 2020. Bob was a loving husband to Carol Anne and precious father to Kristen (Mike) and Lindsay (Tyler). He was an employee of Hamilton Hydro for 36 years and retired early to enjoy family life. He served faithfully as a lifetime member of Philpott Memorial Church and his greatest joy was his two daughters. We would like to thank the nurses at the Juravinski Hospital on E4 and C3 for their tender care. Also thank you to Dr. Kelly for giving us time at home with Bob. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Donald V. Brown Funeral Home and we will be gathering together at a later date. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Juravinski Hospital. Come to the quiet. listen. until the Sweetness calls you.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 15, 2020.
