Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, September 11, 2020, in his 81st year. Bob was the beloved husband of Donna for 53 years. Loving father of Marcie of Waterloo, Dave (Melissa) of Jarvis and Krista (Mark) Jefferson of Caledonia. Proud grandpa of Kirsten (Nolan), Hannah, Cohen and Mason Hall; Madison, Eden and Abby Jefferson; and great grandpa of Dawson. Brother of John (Naomi), Joseph (Marjory), Tom (Carol), Beth (Dave) Goff, Grace (Brian) Woodley and Mary (Dave) Goodman. Predeceased by his sister Ruth. He is also survived by his two sisters-in-law Pat Paulson and Bev Cadene, as well as many nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends. Bob enjoyed his career as a pilot and many adventures while travelling the world. He loved his family, his friends, but most of all, he loved Jesus who he served faithfully. Bob was an example to many of a life well lived. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 1-4:30 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Dunnville Canadian Reformed Church, Inman Road, Dunnville. Those wishing to attend the visitation or funeral service must RSVP through the funeral home website. Masks or faceshields are mandatory. Interment Sweets Corners Cemetery. If desired, donations to the East Haldimand Hospice Inc., Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan's Purse) or Sweets Church Building Fund would be appreciated by the family. Well done, good and faithful servant. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca