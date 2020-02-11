Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert DAVID Hood


1946 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert DAVID Hood Obituary
Peacefully on Sat. Feb. 8th, in his 74th year, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Janet (Foreman). Adored father of Melinda (Mindi), Ron, and his wife Jill. Cherished papa of Mackenzie. Also survived by his loving brothers, Doug (Earlene) and Graham (Susan). Dave was a well respected teacher with the HWDSB for over 30 years. Cremation has taken place. Service of Remembrance to be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 165 Charlton Ave. W. Hamilton on Sat. Feb. 15th at 11:00am. Donations to the Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -