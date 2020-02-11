|
|
Peacefully on Sat. Feb. 8th, in his 74th year, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Janet (Foreman). Adored father of Melinda (Mindi), Ron, and his wife Jill. Cherished papa of Mackenzie. Also survived by his loving brothers, Doug (Earlene) and Graham (Susan). Dave was a well respected teacher with the HWDSB for over 30 years. Cremation has taken place. Service of Remembrance to be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 165 Charlton Ave. W. Hamilton on Sat. Feb. 15th at 11:00am. Donations to the Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020