Robert David "Bob" Pegg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce that Bob Pegg passed away peacefully at Wingham Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 71, after a brief battle with bowel cancer. Beloved husband for almost 48 years of Susan, who will miss him terribly and sadly missed by his children Shane & Maria of Cochrane, Alberta, Joel & Shannon of Alma and Christa & Caleb Horst of Waterloo. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel and Tyler of Alma, Emily, Ryan and Alyson of Cochrane and Julia, Isaac, Anna and Adam of Waterloo. Bob will also be sadly missed by his brothers Jim (Bonnie), Tom (Pauline) and sister Janice Taylor as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Vincent & Audrey Pegg, and his niece Heather. Bob was a Conservation Officer in the Wingham area for 38 years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and spending time with his family. As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved