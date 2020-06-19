It is with great sadness we announce that Bob Pegg passed away peacefully at Wingham Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 71, after a brief battle with bowel cancer. Beloved husband for almost 48 years of Susan, who will miss him terribly and sadly missed by his children Shane & Maria of Cochrane, Alberta, Joel & Shannon of Alma and Christa & Caleb Horst of Waterloo. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel and Tyler of Alma, Emily, Ryan and Alyson of Cochrane and Julia, Isaac, Anna and Adam of Waterloo. Bob will also be sadly missed by his brothers Jim (Bonnie), Tom (Pauline) and sister Janice Taylor as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Vincent & Audrey Pegg, and his niece Heather. Bob was a Conservation Officer in the Wingham area for 38 years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and spending time with his family. As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store