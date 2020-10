PECKHAM, Robert Donald (Bob) Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 in his 91st year. He was a kind, gentle, hard working man throughout his entire life, dearly loved by those closest to him and will be sadly missed by his children Kathy (Gary), Anna Maye and stepson John (Neil) along with many Grandchildren. Cremation and scattering of ashes has taken place as per his wishes. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com