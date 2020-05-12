Passed peacefully at St. Joseph's hospital after a 28 year battle with multiple sclerosis. Predeceased by his parents Ray & Lillian Dunham and siblings: Bill Arnold, Marge Jefferies, Lloyd Arnold & Larry Dunham. Survived by his sisters: Gene Gunn, Patricia Birdsell and sister in laws Donna Dunham (Larry) & Barb Arnold (Lloyd). He will be missed by his children Robert Dunham (Andrea), Cathy Dunham (James Lake), Lisa Dunham (Mike Willet), and Nick Dunham (Caroline). He will be missed by his grandchildren Tyler, Brooklyn, Addison & Kennedy He grew up in Lynden before moving to Dundas as a teenager, where he was an avid hockey player playing for the Dundas Blues. He always looked forward to his annual fishing trips with the boys and cottage time with family and friends. He went directly from high school to Stelco for an apprenticeship as a millwright where he stayed for the next 30 years before retiring in 2003. Anyone who knew Guy, knew he loved food, especially anything sweet. His vast knowledge and great sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him. We would like to thank Blackadar continuing Care for their kindness, compassion, friendship and care of our father's needs over the past 11 years. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Dad's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the MS Society of Canada Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.