Robert "Guy" DUNHAM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at St. Joseph's hospital after a 28 year battle with multiple sclerosis. Predeceased by his parents Ray & Lillian Dunham and siblings: Bill Arnold, Marge Jefferies, Lloyd Arnold & Larry Dunham. Survived by his sisters: Gene Gunn, Patricia Birdsell and sister in laws Donna Dunham (Larry) & Barb Arnold (Lloyd). He will be missed by his children Robert Dunham (Andrea), Cathy Dunham (James Lake), Lisa Dunham (Mike Willet), and Nick Dunham (Caroline). He will be missed by his grandchildren Tyler, Brooklyn, Addison & Kennedy He grew up in Lynden before moving to Dundas as a teenager, where he was an avid hockey player playing for the Dundas Blues. He always looked forward to his annual fishing trips with the boys and cottage time with family and friends. He went directly from high school to Stelco for an apprenticeship as a millwright where he stayed for the next 30 years before retiring in 2003. Anyone who knew Guy, knew he loved food, especially anything sweet. His vast knowledge and great sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him. We would like to thank Blackadar continuing Care for their kindness, compassion, friendship and care of our father's needs over the past 11 years. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Dad's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the MS Society of Canada Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
We were deeply saddened by the news of Guy passing. Our heart felt condolences to your family. Guy was a long time childhood friend and neighbour (Lynden). He later became a extended part of our family, as well as a co-worker at Stelco. Memories carry on forever.
Tom Hamilton
Family
May 12, 2020
Loved guy. Worked and played hockey with him. So strong.will be missed.rip my friend.
Ron king
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved