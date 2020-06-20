Bob passed away June 14th in his 77th year at home with family by his side. Loving husband of 51 years to Willi. Father of Richard (Sharon) and Michael (Valerie). Grandfather of Jonathan, Grace, Daniel, Lydia, Hannah, Josiah and Faith; Brandon, Margaret and Joshua. Brother of Sandy Bye (Fred). Bob will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP). Special thanks to all those involved in Bob's care over the past few months. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com Psalm 23 "The Lord is my Shepherd..."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.