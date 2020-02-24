|
|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, February 21, 2020. Bob Smith, born in Pembroke, Ontario on September 17, 1929. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Riddell). Fondly remembered by Carolyn Priestly. Dear father of Bruce (Patricia) and the late Cheryl Mason. Cherished grandfather of James, Courtney (Oz), Scott (Erin), and Ryan (Carmen). Adored great grandfather of many. Bob will be missed by his sister Shirley Luce, predeceased by his brothers Reginald, Cecil and Willis. A Celebration of Bob's Life will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, a memorial donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020