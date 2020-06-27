EASTMAN, Robert Erick It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Robert Erick Eastman on Father's Day, Sunday 21 June, 2020. Robert was predeceased by his mother Stephania, father Erick and brother Archibald, and is survived by his brothers Alfred and Ronald, his sisters Paulette, Margreta and Edna, and their families. He leaves behind his loving wife Budia, his daughter Bonnie (Roger) and son Randal (Olga), his grand-children Kevin, Krista, Kerri, Erik, Ekaterina, Ulyana, and Robert, great-grand-children Kayla, Kelsey, Michael, Abigail, Ashley, and Kenny, and great-great-grandson Ashton. He will forever be in all of our hearts. Robert was born in a log cabin on the banks of the Little Grassy River in western Ontario and died peacefully in Hamilton, Ontario, where he settled more than 50 years ago. He was a self-made man, who worked many trades over the years and pursued a broad range of hobbies, one of which led him to own and operate an antique store in Bullock's Corners for more than a quarter century. He was a deeply curious man who loved to read and was an astute follower of history and politics. He enjoyed problem solving and relished whenever he could find his own unique solution to an obstacle. His life philosophy was to never take more than his fair share — always to leave something for the next person. Robert was a fixture in the local community for more than half a century, and because of his calm and thoughtful demeanor, he was often sought out for private counsel by young men and women — many of whom became lifelong friends. We are all truly blessed that Robert touched our lives. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. https://kemphospice.org/donate-online https://www.circleoflifecbc.com/obituaries/Robert-Eastman-3/ Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.