Passed away at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 60. Dear brother of Elaine Kay (late Ronald), Diane Proietti (late James), Jacqueline Flynn (Paul) and Darlene Spray (Jim). Proud uncle of Bryan (Meaghan), Martin (Courtney), Kelly, Shannon (Mick), D'Arcy, Siobhan (Wilson), Michael and Victoria. Great-Uncle of Samuel, Dean, Charlotte and Everett. Bob will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends. Bob was a long-time member of Graceworks Baptist Church formerly James Street Baptist. He was a volunteer with the 'Out of the Cold' programme and always willing to help others. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Graceworks Baptist Church or WWF-Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Addresses available on the internet. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.