Robert (Bob) Fox
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert Fox on August 1st 2020 at his home. He will be missed by his sister Debbie Szelei and brother in-law Terry Szelei, his brother Michael Fox and sister in-law Sonya Fox and his ex wife Carol Martin, his nieces Kristen Szelei and Michelle Gracey and nephew Jamie Szelei. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Isabelle Fox. Robert was a Ball Packaging Employee for 25 years. Cremation has taken place.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
