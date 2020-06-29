Robert Freeman Workman
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Emmanuel House on Saturday June 20, 2020 Robert Freeman Workman, of Hamilton in his 72nd year. Beloved partner of Patty. Loving Father of Teresa (son-in-law Marc), Laura, Angel and Rob. Dear Grandpa of Quintin and Izaya. Very best friend of Debbie. Also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Estelle and Frank, brothers Larry and Leroy "Cooie", sister Jeannie and special friend Gwen. In light of COVID 19, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. If so desired, remembrances to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved