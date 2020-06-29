Peacefully at Emmanuel House on Saturday June 20, 2020 Robert Freeman Workman, of Hamilton in his 72nd year. Beloved partner of Patty. Loving Father of Teresa (son-in-law Marc), Laura, Angel and Rob. Dear Grandpa of Quintin and Izaya. Very best friend of Debbie. Also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Estelle and Frank, brothers Larry and Leroy "Cooie", sister Jeannie and special friend Gwen. In light of COVID 19, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. If so desired, remembrances to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 29, 2020.