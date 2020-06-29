Passed away at St. Joseph's hospital on Friday, June 19, in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Jackie (nee Bytheway) for over 49 years. Loving father to Michael and Megan (Ken) Jones. Caring grandfather to Iris Jones. Cremation has taken place. Due to the restrictions of COVID, a private graveside service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. James Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated. Please sign Bob's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 29, 2020.