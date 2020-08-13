1/
Robert George "Bob" McALPINE
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Grace (nee Alexander) and their children Laurie (Stephen), Kerrie (Scott), David (Lesley), Marie (Cole). Cherished grandfather to Tyler, Riley, Owen and Emerson. Beloved brother of Eleanor Williams, and brother-in-law of Joan McAlpine - both of Guelph. Predeceased by his brothers Murray and Donald. Bob will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and dear friend Lorna Holmes. He was a proud 63 year member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 67 of Hamilton. Bob enjoyed woodworking projects, gardening, and passing on his knowledge to his grandsons. Bob especially enjoyed his trips to the cottage in Port Elgin sharing time with family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home - Burlington Chapel on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to Covid 19 considerations please call 905-637-5233 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to arrange seating for the service or to obtain information to view the service online. There are some people in our lives we can't live without but have to learn to let go.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
