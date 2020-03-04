|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert on March 1, 2020 in his 77th year at St. Peter's Hospital with his family by his side. Husband of the late Barbara Diane, cherished father of Kimberly (Randy) Adam, James (Misty) McDonald, brother of Brenda (David) Gibson, and the late Barbara Dobson. Robert will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Cody and Nicholas, Emily, Brody, Everly and Forrest, as well as great-granddaughter Katelyn. Robert will also be missed by many sister and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, best friends Charlie and Norma Cooper and loving friend Elizabeth. At Robert's request, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6th at 1 p.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery (corner of Barton St. and Nash Rd.). All family members and friends are welcome to attend. A special thank you to the staff on 3E at St Peter's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St Peter's Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020