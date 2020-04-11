|
|
It is with profound sadness that Gil's family announce his passing on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 97. He joins his wife Lois (nee Searls) (2012) and his parents and other loved ones in Glory. He leaves behind to mourn, his children, Barb and Wayne Vervaeke, Pat and Brent Purdy, Rob and Kathleen Scott; his grandchildren, Laura (Justin), Patricia (Kevin), Brandi (Phil), Hailey (Phil), Albert (Kate), Andrew (Amy), Lisa (Quinn). His 15 great-grandchildren will miss their great-papa and his peppermint jar. He is survived by a sister Doris (the late Gordon) Whelpton of Saskatchewan, a nephew Douglas of Alberta and predeceased by his nephew Kevin (2014). His cousins will miss Gil's knowledge of family history and his stories of neighbours and friends. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Thelma Strauch. Gil was born at Flamboro Centre in 1922 and spent his early years on the family farm. In 1948 he bought his grandma's farm around the corner on Wyatt Road. In 1952 he married the love of his life Lois and their world at Flamboro revolved around family, farm and church. Gil delivered milk for Sunnybrook Dairy of Waterdown where his claim to fame was driving the horse and milk wagon delivering to the school kids. Later he delivered milk for Borden's Dairy in Hamilton. In 1969 he moved the family to Brant County and a larger farm. Due to the situation in our world at present, the Memorial Service for Gil will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Burtch Baptist Church or the Men's Street Ministry would be gratefully appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road North Brantford. Memories or condolences may be received by the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca McCleister (519) 758-1553 Memories are a gift that no one can take away.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020