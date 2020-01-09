|
has sadly passed away at the age of 86 attended by his loving family at Brantford General Hospital. After a lifetime of pain, he is free at last. He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend Mary of 66 years. Together they raised 4 daughters, Veronica (Michael), Valerie, Vicky (Eric), and Rosanne of New Zealand. He loved and cherished his 6 grandchildren, Kristy (Trevor), Kelly (Malcolm), Vanessa, Madeleine, Jade and Jackson. Predeceased by his sister Celina and leaving behind his sister Marilyn. He was treasured by his family for his quick intelligence and generous heart. He will be sorely missed by friends and family. Cremation has taken place. As per his wishes there will be no visitation or service.