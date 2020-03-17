|
January 24, 1925 - March 14, 2020 Suddenly at his home in Parkview Meadows, Townsend, formerly of Fisherville, at age 95. A Child of God and lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Dear husband of Shirley (Bauer) for 72 years; father of Paul (Lynn), Blair (d.) (Elaine), Steve (Susan), and Emily (Bill); Grandfather to eleven and Great-grandfather to ten; and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of Fred and Emma (Held) Otterman (d.); brother of Lorene Jensen (d.), Shirley Benner, Raymond (d.) and June Kohtz. Bob was a Veteran of WWII having served with the Canadian Infantry in the Liberation of The Netherlands. For more than six decades, he operated a woodworking and lawn mower repair shop, in Fisherville, where he was born and raised. He served his community as a founding member and former chief of the Fisherville Volunteer Fire Department, and through many capacities in his church. His many hobbies included bowling, pitching horseshoes, and music as a former trumpet player with the HN Band. Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 17th from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. at Hyde & Mott Chapel, 60 Main St. St. S., Hagersville. Funeral service Wednesday March 18th at 11 am., Trinity Lutheran Church Fisherville. We understand that it may be a difficult decision to attend considering the current concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Due to the fluid nature of the virus and it's containment, please contact Hyde & Mott Chapel at (905) 768-5733 or visit their website at: http://www.rhbandersonfuneralhomes.com/cms/our-chaples/hyde-mott-chapel/ for up-to-date info. We trust you will all make whatever decision is best for you, and know that we feel your love no matter what. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020