It is with broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Robert (Bob) Gordon Braybrook at the age of 69 at St Joseph's Hospital April 28, 2020. Predeceased by parents Gordon Walker Braybrook and Lucille Templeman, siblings Bonnie Lou and William Walker, and wife Patricia Farrell. He leaves to mourn Debby Belding, his wife of 23 years, and loyal pet Oscar. Loving and proud father to Erin (Carmelo Alicata), Jennifer and Robert. Remembered and loved deeply by many close family and friends. Bob lived life to the fullest with a positive attitude and his intellect, sense of humour and "radio" voice will definitely be missed. Honest and hard working he loved business and mentored many throughout his over 40 years in the concrete industry (Canada Building Materials and Dufferin Concrete). He played and coached baseball, played and refereed hockey and was an avid golfer, snowmobiler and fisherman, especially at his favourite lake Mesomikenda. He always enjoyed a good game of cards and, of course, a "tap" of red. After retirement he became an accomplished woodworker, with many people proud to own a Braybrook masterpiece. Cremation has taken place. Internment Coldwater Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Heart & Stroke Founation, Diabetes Association, Kidney Foundation, Liver Foundation, Arthritis Society, SPCA or a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Joseph's and Hamilton General Hospitals for their care and compassion these past few months. Special thanks to Dr. H. Fergani, Dr. A Prebtani, Dr. D. Szalay, Dr. A. Kitching, Dr. C. Ribas, Dr. P. Boulis, Dr. J. Wronzberg, Dr. L. Finkelstein and Dr. D Brandt-Vegas. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.