We are greatly saddened at the sudden loss of Bob to our family and friends. Bondo Bob worked in the autobody industry in Hamilton for decades until moving to Dunnville. Bob was a larger than life character and entertained us all with his amazing stories and sense of humour and is leaving a great void in our hearts. He is survived by his grieving wife Lin and his children; Robbie, Adam, Renee, Lize and grandchildren Owen, Ruby and Finn, cherished brother Tom and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future with the date to be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store