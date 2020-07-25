1/1
Robert "Bondo Bob" Grace
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are greatly saddened at the sudden loss of Bob to our family and friends. Bondo Bob worked in the autobody industry in Hamilton for decades until moving to Dunnville. Bob was a larger than life character and entertained us all with his amazing stories and sense of humour and is leaving a great void in our hearts. He is survived by his grieving wife Lin and his children; Robbie, Adam, Renee, Lize and grandchildren Owen, Ruby and Finn, cherished brother Tom and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future with the date to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
Dear Linda and all the family. Dave and I are sending our deepest sympathies to you on the passing of Bob. May all your wonderful memories help ease the pain at this very difficult time. Sending much love and prayers ❤ Dave and Sandra Shipton
Sandra Shipton
Friend
July 25, 2020
A great friend, he will be missed.
Alban Hanlon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved