Robert H. (Bob) LANING
Surrounded with love by his family, Bob passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 of Waterford in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Jean (Bauer). Loving and devoted father of Rob, Joanne (and Greg) Hall, Patti (and Dean) Mills, Jill (and Rick) Chuli, Scott (and Donna). Proud grandfather of Joel (and Kricia), Aaron, Kate, Meaghan, Allison (and Manuel), Jane, Rory, Elaine, Ericka, Adam, Matthew, Marisa, and great grandchildren Aurora, Natalia, and Lucia. Loving big brother of Kathleen Berney, Shirley (and George) Tucker, sister-in-law Muriel Calder, and special cousin Grant (and Lena) Russell. Lovingly remembered by his wife Susan Goble and her children Jill (and Brad) Bedford, Jennifer (and Dave) Walker, Jordan (and Kim) Cronkwright. Bob will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by sister Margaret (and Gilbert) Mills, and brother-in-law Lloyd Berney. Bob was dedicated to his family, community, church, sports, and agriculture. A private family service will be held at Thompson-Mott Funeral Home, Waterford followed by a private graveside service at Waterford Greenwood Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Bunner officiating. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to Villa Nova Baptist Church or Crossing All Bridges Learning Centre. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 3, 2020.
