Price, Robert Henry - Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Monday, March 9, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Joan Ann (2006). Loving father to Blair (Bev) and Jason (Shelley). Caring grandfather to Taylor and Jamie. Bob is survived by his brother Jim and missed by many nieces and nephews. He worked as an Engineer Physicist at the Ontario Cancer Foundation for over 30 years. He also volunteered with St. Mark's United Church and Meals on Wheels. Friends and family are invited to Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St, Dundas, on Thursday, March 12 from 2-4p.m. & 6-8p.m. for a visitation. A Memorial Service will take place at St. Mark's United Church, 1 Lynndale Drive, Dundas, on Friday, March 13 at 11:00a.m. Donations, in memory, can be made to the . Please sign Bob's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020