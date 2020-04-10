Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Bob in his 95th year on April 9, 2020. He is forever joined with his wife Nora (2007). Bob was a loving father to, Kathleen, Robert and Bruce (Suzanne); wonderful grandfather to Robert Kerr, Michael, Kenny (Chelsea) Griffiths, James McConachie (Trish), Steven McConachie (Jessica), Kirsten (Ryan) Russ. G.G. Bob to Natalie, Camden and Saibh. Bob was a lifelong resident of Hamilton. He retired from Stelco with over 40 years at the 12-10 Mill. He was enlisted to the CIC RHLI for World War II. Bob had a sharp memory and quick wit, and his company was enjoyed by many including his Tim Horton's friends. He enjoyed a simple life and time at his cottage sitting by the water on Lake Erie. A sincere thank you to all of the caregivers who supported Bob in his final years. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to a would be appreciated. Family and friends are welcome to sign the guestbook at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020
