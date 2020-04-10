|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Bob in his 95th year on April 9, 2020. He is forever joined with his wife Nora (2007). Bob was a loving father to, Kathleen, Robert and Bruce (Suzanne); wonderful grandfather to Robert Kerr, Michael, Kenny (Chelsea) Griffiths, James McConachie (Trish), Steven McConachie (Jessica), Kirsten (Ryan) Russ. G.G. Bob to Natalie, Camden and Saibh. Bob was a lifelong resident of Hamilton. He retired from Stelco with over 40 years at the 12-10 Mill. He was enlisted to the CIC RHLI for World War II. Bob had a sharp memory and quick wit, and his company was enjoyed by many including his Tim Horton's friends. He enjoyed a simple life and time at his cottage sitting by the water on Lake Erie. A sincere thank you to all of the caregivers who supported Bob in his final years. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to a would be appreciated. Family and friends are welcome to sign the guestbook at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020