It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) J. Aiken August 21 at his home following a challenging battle with cancer. Beloved friend, partner and husband of Brian Pogson for over 30 years. Loving father of Shannon Aiken (Brian Aube), Todd Aiken (Amanda Deblasi) and stepfather to Morgan Pogson. Devoted grandfather to Quinn, Patrick, and Henry and five extended grandchildren. Brother to Maxine Underwood, (the late Frank) and Sue Aiken (the late Doug). Brother-in-law to Wayne Pogson (Cheryl Ferguson). Endearing nephew to Uncle Al and Aunt Pat, cousins Terry and Jim, nieces and nephews. Thank you for the love and support of all his friends in Hamilton, Creemore, Toronto, Meaford and Simcoe. Cremation has taken place. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Morgan Fund, Pathways to Education, Compass Community Health, Hamilton, would be appreciated.



