1/1
Robert J. Aiken
1949-09-16 - 2020-08-21
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) J. Aiken August 21 at his home following a challenging battle with cancer. Beloved friend, partner and husband of Brian Pogson for over 30 years. Loving father of Shannon Aiken (Brian Aube), Todd Aiken (Amanda Deblasi) and stepfather to Morgan Pogson. Devoted grandfather to Quinn, Patrick, and Henry and five extended grandchildren. Brother to Maxine Underwood, (the late Frank) and Sue Aiken (the late Doug). Brother-in-law to Wayne Pogson (Cheryl Ferguson). Endearing nephew to Uncle Al and Aunt Pat, cousins Terry and Jim, nieces and nephews. Thank you for the love and support of all his friends in Hamilton, Creemore, Toronto, Meaford and Simcoe. Cremation has taken place. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Morgan Fund, Pathways to Education, Compass Community Health, Hamilton, would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved