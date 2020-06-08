Obituary For Robert Forgette With deepest sorrow, we announce that Robert Forgette, age 29 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Robert had a deep love for his family and friends and helped anyone he could. He was a carefree spirit with an infectious laugh. He was very outgoing and the life of the party. He loved to sing and make people happy with his funny jokes. Robert will be missed everyday by his mother Lisa Boyer, his sisters Chrissy Barbe (Peter), Denise Forgette (Jen), Michelle Hilton (Robbie), his grandparents Rene and Verla Boyer, Richard and Rollande Forgette, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. We know that Robert is in heaven with his dad Gordon Barbe and all the family who have gained their wings. Robert’s celebration of life will be held at a later date.



