Robert J. (Bob) Madden
1938-02-17 - 2020-08-04
Peacefully surrounded by his family on August 4, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of 64 years to Marilyn (nee Mathews). Loving father of Bill (Diane), Patricia (Dan), John (Karen) and Robert (Karen). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Bryan, Jenn, Kelly, Joe, Tanya, Scott and Jaime-lea and 12 great-grandchildren. Bob is survived by his sisters Elsie West (late Bob) and Kay McMullen. Predeceased by brother Doug Madden and sisters Carol Mosiuk, Joan Thacker and Shirley Minigan. A very special thank you to all the staff at Emmanuel House Hospice for their care, compassion and support during Bob's stay there. Cremation has taken place and will be followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob can be made to Emanuel House Hospice. www.goodshepherdcentres.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 6, 2020.
