Robert James Hind
1961 - 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert Hind (age 59). Taken from us far too soon. Beloved husband and best friend of Nancy Hind married 34 years. Devoted father of Julie (Bashirr) and Ajay (Emma). The cherished son of Helen and the late Ernest Hind. Rob is survived by his siblings Steve (Kim), Bill (Linda), Joey Farr, Brenda Ellis (Lee). Robert was a sports enthusiast and a recent addition to the hole in one club, he will be missed by his golfing, curling and pickleball buddies. He loved to entertain family and friends, happy to host and cook. He will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. Rob retired from Dofasco in 2015 following a successful 30 year career in Finance, Corporate Administration and Human Resources. He was a hardworking, respected and valued member of the Dofasco Team. He retired young and spent his last 5 years living life exactly as he wanted. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/dbrobinson

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 21, 2020.
May 21, 2020
We were so sorry to hear the news of Robert's passing. He was a very funny and fun loving guy. My heartfelt condolences go our to Julie, Ajay and Nancy as well as the rest of the family at this time. Bev and Leslie
Leslie Buckland
Friend
