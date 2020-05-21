It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert Hind (age 59). Taken from us far too soon. Beloved husband and best friend of Nancy Hind married 34 years. Devoted father of Julie (Bashirr) and Ajay (Emma). The cherished son of Helen and the late Ernest Hind. Rob is survived by his siblings Steve (Kim), Bill (Linda), Joey Farr, Brenda Ellis (Lee). Robert was a sports enthusiast and a recent addition to the hole in one club, he will be missed by his golfing, curling and pickleball buddies. He loved to entertain family and friends, happy to host and cook. He will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. Rob retired from Dofasco in 2015 following a successful 30 year career in Finance, Corporate Administration and Human Resources. He was a hardworking, respected and valued member of the Dofasco Team. He retired young and spent his last 5 years living life exactly as he wanted. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/dbrobinson
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 21, 2020.