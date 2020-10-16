1/1
Robert James SPENCER
Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Menegon) for 55 years. Loving father of son Michael and daughter-in-law Cathy (Cutri). Beloved grandfather of Elliott. Predeceased by parents Kenneth and Jessie, and siblings Jean, Joyce, Cecil and Fred. Fondly missed by the Menegon family, brother-in-law to Adele and Joseph (predeceased), uncle to Dominic, Joseph and wife Melinda, and great-uncle to Nicholas and Jonathan. Brother-in-law to Ron and Mary Powers. Bob was a licenced Auto Body Repairman. Worked most of his career and retired from Proctor and Gamble in 1996. Avid fan of Tiger-Cats, Maple Leafs and NASCAR racing. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hamilton General Hospital Ward Five South for the wonderful care, compassion and support. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
