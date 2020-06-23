Affectionately known to many as "Mr. Moon" On Friday, June 19, 2020, suddenly, Bob passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital. Bob joins his beloved wife Irene (nee Harrison) who he dearly missed since her passing this past February after 58 years of marriage. He was a loving, caring and supportive father to Mitchell and Mark (Lori-Anne). Cherished Papa of Nathan, Aaron, Graysen and Delaney. Predeceased by his brother Clark. He will be sadly missed by his many friends made over the years in both Canada and the US. Special thanks to the Halton Paramedics and Fire Dept. for their valiant efforts and the staff of the Joseph Brant 6 South 200 unit for their considerate care. A great lover of golf, he was a proud long-time member of the Burlington Golf and Country Club serving as a President and board member for many years. He was co-founder of Darch and Mortimer Insurance Agency that served southern Ontario for over 30 years. He will always be remembered as Mr. Moon by his many friends at the golf club. He had a love of horses and horse racing, rum raisin ice cream, sitting on the deck and talking, and a Beefeater Martini while the steaks were on the grill. He will always be remembered for his incredibly infectious laugh and appreciation of good humour. Following Roberts's request, there is no visitation or funeral service, cremation has taken place and a private family service at the cemetery will take place on a beautiful day where both Bob and Irene can be celebrated by their loving families together. If desired, memorial contributions to the Wellington Square United Church Friday Night Community program would be very much appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 23, 2020.