|
|
On January 26, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital surrounded by his family and friends, Robert John Deacons passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer. Predeceased by is parents Robert (1987) and Doreen (2019), his brother Rick (2018), and survived by his brother Fred, Sister-in-law Darlene and his best friend Duane. Loving father of Chris (Karen). Stepdad of Melissa and her tribe. And cherished grandpa of Mercedes, Julian and Avery. He will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him as a bubbly jokester with a smart witty remark to every thing anyone had to say! An avid outdoorsman who also loved his guitar, music and records and spent many years working and rebuilding computers. "Never goodbye" Always see you later"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020