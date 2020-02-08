Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Deacons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John Deacons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John Deacons Obituary
On January 26, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital surrounded by his family and friends, Robert John Deacons passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer. Predeceased by is parents Robert (1987) and Doreen (2019), his brother Rick (2018), and survived by his brother Fred, Sister-in-law Darlene and his best friend Duane. Loving father of Chris (Karen). Stepdad of Melissa and her tribe. And cherished grandpa of Mercedes, Julian and Avery. He will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him as a bubbly jokester with a smart witty remark to every thing anyone had to say! An avid outdoorsman who also loved his guitar, music and records and spent many years working and rebuilding computers. "Never goodbye" Always see you later"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -