Peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Julie (Sciarra). Devoted father of Matthew and his wife Marina. Adored Nonno of Tatum. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Elva Erdman and in laws Vincent and Olga Sciarra. Brother of the late Richard "Sonny" Salciccioli (Carol) and Gayle Ford (the late Mike Ford). Sadly missed by his niece and nephews Derek, Andrea and Scott, and by his extended family Elaine, André, Emma, Vivienne, Lynda, Leah and Natalie. Having taught with the HWCDSB for over 35 years, Bob was woven into the fabric of Cathedral High School with a larger than life personality who supported the history of Cathedral and the people who made it. He was the epitome of a people person; a wealth of knowledge and a true Cathedral Legend. The definition of salt of the earth, Bob had both a good heart and knew a good heart when he met one. One of his passions was Cathedral Basketball from which he fostered many lifelong relationships. In his retirement, Bob enjoyed the camaraderie of, and sharing his love of music with, the men and ladies of the Arcelor Mittal Dofasco Choir. His newest passion was being a loving Nonno to his precious Tatum who he made laugh just by the sound of his voice. In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at St. John the Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, we respectfully request that only family and close friends attend the Celebration of Life as church capacity is limited. A private burial of ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Bob Erdman Scholarship Fund at Cathedral High School. Cheques are payable to Cathedral High School, and can be sent to Cathedral High School, 30 Wentworth Street North, Hamilton, ON, L8L 8H5. An online donation may be made at www.hwcdsb.ca
, then selecting Donate Now, with the Fund Destination being Cathedral Catholic Secondary School.