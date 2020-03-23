Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCleister Funeral Home
495 Park Road North
Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
(519) 758-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert JENNINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John JENNINGS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John JENNINGS Obituary
Peacefully at Brierwood Gardens, Brantford on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in his 86th year, Robert Jennings, beloved husband of Joy Jennings and the late Shirley Jennings (1995). Loving father of Jim (Shirley Ann), Douglas (Ann), the late David Jennings and stepfather of Bill Metcalf, David Metcalf, Sue McKelvie. Dear father-in-law of Patricia Jennings. Dear brother of William (Jackie) Jennings, Catherine (Fred) Passow, Edith (Dave) Luff. Much loved grandfather of Daniel, Allison, Ben, Peter, Heather, Naomi and the late Michael. Great-grandfather of 16 great-grandchildren. Robert was a retired school teacher, where he worked at North Park Colligate for 26 years. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Brierwood Gardens. A private family graveside service was held at Jerseyville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If wished, memorial donations to the Christadelphians Save the Children Fund gratefully appreciated. Memories or condolences may be received by the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca. McCleister (519)758-1553
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -