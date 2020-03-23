|
|
Peacefully at Brierwood Gardens, Brantford on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in his 86th year, Robert Jennings, beloved husband of Joy Jennings and the late Shirley Jennings (1995). Loving father of Jim (Shirley Ann), Douglas (Ann), the late David Jennings and stepfather of Bill Metcalf, David Metcalf, Sue McKelvie. Dear father-in-law of Patricia Jennings. Dear brother of William (Jackie) Jennings, Catherine (Fred) Passow, Edith (Dave) Luff. Much loved grandfather of Daniel, Allison, Ben, Peter, Heather, Naomi and the late Michael. Great-grandfather of 16 great-grandchildren. Robert was a retired school teacher, where he worked at North Park Colligate for 26 years. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Brierwood Gardens. A private family graveside service was held at Jerseyville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If wished, memorial donations to the Christadelphians Save the Children Fund gratefully appreciated. Memories or condolences may be received by the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca. McCleister (519)758-1553
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020