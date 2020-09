Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Bob. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Colleen (nee Torrence) sons Robert(Carolyn), James, Tom (Nancy) and daughter Barb. The best Grandpa/Papa will be sadly missed by all his grandchildren and one great grandchild. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store