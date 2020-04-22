|
|
With great sadness, we announce the very sudden passing of Robert Sheppard. He passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home at the age of 70. Predeceased by his parents George and Vera and his son Jayson (Veronica). He will be deeply missed by his sons, Steven (Louisa) and Jeremy. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Anthony, Natasha (and her mother, Coral), Malcolm, Isaac and Emma. He will always be fondly remembered by his brother Larry (Judy) and nieces and nephews. Robert proudly worked and retired from the City of Hamilton - Parks Dept. after 33 years. He always enjoyed the great outdoors with his camper. A small private family gathering and cremation has been arranged with L.G. Wallace Funeral Home. A Celebration of Robert's life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020