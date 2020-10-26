With profound sorrow we announce the passing of Robert Johnson on October 22, 2020. He leaves the love of his life Patricia Rochford, his 5 children Carol McGowan (Phil), Susan Belanger (Georges), Brian Johnson (Beverley), Peter Johnson (Joanne), Patrick Johnson (Gail), his 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 Sisters (Pat and Ann) and 2 Brothers (Ron and Stan) to mourn his loss. Bob, as he was called, was a devoted husband and a terrific Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He not only taught all of us, he showed us how to live our lives with grace, character and dedication to family. He touched many lives and was a role model for all who knew him. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten. A private viewing for the family will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later, safer date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario would be greatly appreciated.