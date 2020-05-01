Robert Johnstone
1923-12-10 - 2020-04-26
Passed away peacefully on April 26th at The Perley and Rideau Veterans Health Centre in Ottawa at the age of 96. Bob leaves behind his loving wife Sheila Jones-Johnstone of Russell, Ontario and several family members in Simcoe, Ottawa, B.C., Hamilton, Mexico, Brantford and Jakarta. Bob and Sheila spent many enjoyable years playing bridge at the Simcoe Seniors Centre and travelling the world. A funeral service will be held at a later date in Ottawa. Condolences and sharing of memories can be made through https://obituaries.basicfunerals.ca/obituary/RobertBob-Johnstone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Perley and Rideau Veterans Health Centre Foundation at perleyrideaufoundation.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.
