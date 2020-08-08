Peacefully at home with his family by his side, Robert Joseph Michael O'Brien, age 93, on Thursday August 6, 2020. Survived and sadly missed by his loving wife Jane Mary (née Simpson), his children Mary Ann (Michael), Maureen (Alan), John (Marianna), Catherine (Henry) and Patti (Dwight), grandchildren Erin (Mark), Caroline (Saya), Sarah; Alexandra, Emily, Heather; David (Asia), Graham, Laura; Adam (Jessica), Nicolaas, Stephen, Rachel; Michael, Kristin, Meghan and great grandchildren Braeden & Clara Fava, Hélèna & Théo Gahungu and Felix Robert Morrison. Greatly missed by surviving brothers & sisters-in-law, Jim, Paul & Marie, and Lorraine Simpson; Muriel Murphy, Margaret Rizzo and Ward & Oresta Simpson. He is predeceased by his parents, John (Jack) and Myrtle O'Brien and his siblings, James (Irene), Frank (Doris), Marie Beattie (Joseph), Margaret Baker (William), and Gerald (Phyllis). Also predeceased by members of the Simpson family; Lorna, Hugh, Kirk and Doreen, John and Ronnie, Nick Rizzo and Dan Murphy. A life-long resident of Aldershot, Robert attended Fairfield Elementary and Cathedral High School. He was a 73 year member of the Burlington Golf & Country Club, actually longer, when he would occasionally sneak on the course as a teenager to play. Robert's work and community service were a reflection of his profound Catholic faith and belief in Catholic education and health care. He began working for Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in 1942 and was named Superintendent in 1951 and appointed Executive Director of The Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Hamilton in 1970. He retired in October of 2011 on his 60th anniversary of employment with the Diocese. He was president and charter member of the Ontario Catholic Cemetery Conference; a 50 year member and Board Secretary of the Catholic Cemetery Conference and member and two-term President of the Ontario Association of Cemeteries & Funeral Professionals (OACFP). He received the Certified Catholic Cemetery Executive (CCCE) designation in recognition of his efforts to raise the professional standards and practice of Catholic Cemetery management. Robert also served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic High Schools as well as the Board of the Bishop Joseph F. Ryan Foundation. He was tasked to establish the first Catholic High School in Region of Halton, Assumption High School in Burlington, and served on its Development Fund. For 25 years, he served as a trustee on the Halton Catholic District School Board including two terms as Board Chair. He received the Certificate of Recognition in appreciation for outstanding leadership and contributions to the development and pursuit of excellence in Catholic education in Halton, the Award for Distinguished Service to Catholic Education from the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, and the Award of Merit given in recognition for outstanding contributions to Catholic Education in Ontario by the Ontario Catholic School Trustees Association (OCSTA). He also served on the St. Joseph Hospital Board as a trustee and Board Chair. He was a founding member of the St. Joseph Ambulatory Care Centre, establishing the first health care facility in the east end of Hamilton. Along with his wife Jane, he was a founding member and long standing parishioner of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Burlington. He sat as a member of the Diocesan Finance Council for many years, and was a charter member and President with the Serra Club in support of vocations to the priesthood and religious life. He served four Bishops during his career, Joseph F. Ryan, Paul F. Reding, Anthony F. Tonnos and D. Douglas Crosby. In 2012, in recognition of his extensive contributions to the Catholic faith and the Diocese of Hamilton, he was invested as a member of the Equestrian Order of St. Gregory the Great by Pope Benedict XVI, a medal which he proudly wore on many occasions. Visitation will take place at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 287 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON, on Sunday August 9, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Parish on Monday August 10 at 11:00 pm. Interment will take place in the family lot in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Private family reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Rosary Parish, 287 Plains Rd E., Burlington, Ontario. DUE TO COVID PROCEDURES MANDATED BY THE GOVERNMENT, ACCOMODATIONS FOR VISITATION AND FUNERAL MASS WILL BE LIMITED. PLEASE EMAIL visitations@dermodys.com OR PHONE (905)572-7900 FOR VISITATION TIME CONFIRMATION FOR VISITING. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED FOR VISITATION AND MASS. www.dermodys.com
.