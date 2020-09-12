1/2
Robert L. DRAKER
October 5, 1942 - September 6, 2020 After a valiant battle with cancer, Bob passed away with the love of his life by his side. Loving, devoted husband and best friend of Ewa. Cherished father of Sherri (Dave) and Tanya (Sandy). Beloved Step-dad of Les and Nicki Kuta. Amazing Grampa to Shawn (Darlene), Daniel (Lindsay) and Andrew (Dustin). Irreplaceable Papa to Aniela and Uncle Bob to Josie. He will be lovingly remembered by his brother David (Lillian) and their children Stephanie, Jessica, Diana and David Jr. He will be dearly missed by the entire Bernacki, MacDonald, Draker and Side families. Bob was a long time Stelco/Stelwire employee. He was a generous, kind and thoughtful man; Loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a true gentleman. He will be missed by many friends and extended family. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff and Drs at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and the Hamilton General Hospital 6W ward for their care and compassion during his stay. As per his wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound) Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all be together to celebrate this amazing man the way he wanted us to. As an expression of sympathy donations to The Juravinski Hospital would be appreciated by the family. To make an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com "Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely" Budda


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
