Sadly, on May 30, 2020, Robert (Bob) Cordingley of Burlington passed away peacefully at the age of 86 years. He will be missed by his wife, Maggie, children Louise (Stan), Owen (Lynn), Leonard (Rebeha), six Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren, step-children Susan, Janet, Robert. Bob enjoyed a thirty year career as a CPA, was a Fellow of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, past president Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, elder Port Nelson United Church, on Board of Trustees Hamilton Health Sciences Corp., involved in Toastmasters and Rotary Club, curled and golfed at Burlington Gold and Country Club and enjoyed travelling in retirement. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



