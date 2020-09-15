1/2
It is with great sadness that we announce the peacefull passing of Robert on September 11, 2020 at home in his 90th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Rose (2015) and son Gary (2016). Loving mother to Beverley Turbitt (Barry). Adored grandfather to Geoffrey (Stephanie), Kalyn (Pietro), Michelle, Brittany, Brady and great-grandfather to James, Mackenzie, Christian and Sophia. Loving Brother-In-Law to Maragret Emlay (predeceased Bobby). He will be deeply missed by his cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, the entire Jayasinghe Family and his extended family and friends. Robert was an avid member of Sackville Seniors Centre and will be greatly missed by his Bingo buddies. Special thanks to Victor from V.O.N. for his kind care and compassion for Robert. Keeping with Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 15, 2020.
