Passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Maret (nee Galdins). Loving father to Leigh (Andrew) Emery and step-father to Eric Pedersen and Cheri Murray. Caring grandfather to Sydney, Marcus, William and stepgrandfather to Cullen and Jeffrey. Brother to Barbara Williams (Arnie) and Barry Cox (Janet). Bob worked at Stelco for 35 years Local 1005. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St., Dundas. To attend, please go to https://signup.com/go/wMvfyUG
. Cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Please sign Bob's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca