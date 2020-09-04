Passed away suddenly at home on September 1, 2020 at the age of 73. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Esther. Proud father of Rob (Lisa), Ryan (Chantalle), and Kris. Devoted Grandpa to Connor, Josh, Paige, Emilia, and Ellie. Loved brother of Greg (Helen), Carolyn, the late Ken, Pat (late Aurele), Sue (Jim), Stan (Isobel), Rick (Barb), Judy (Mike), and his best friend George. Bob was a dedicated worker for over 50 years in the glass industry from Dominion Glass to O-I. He grew up in scouting with the 21st and continued to love camping right up to last week. He lived life on his terms and we'll all miss his steadfast care for all of us. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., private service to follow. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
.