It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rob Majik on February 5, 2020. Reunited with his mother Vivian. He is survived by his wife Shelley and his children Justin (Nicole), Russell and his grand-daughter Lacey. He will be missed by his father John (Sylvia), brothers Jeff (Laura) and John (Nora), his sisters Debbie (Jim) and Marianne (Kevin), along with many nieces and nephews, and best friends Ian and Cathy. Rob retired with 40 years service at Dofasco. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020