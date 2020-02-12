Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Majik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Majik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Majik Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rob Majik on February 5, 2020. Reunited with his mother Vivian. He is survived by his wife Shelley and his children Justin (Nicole), Russell and his grand-daughter Lacey. He will be missed by his father John (Sylvia), brothers Jeff (Laura) and John (Nora), his sisters Debbie (Jim) and Marianne (Kevin), along with many nieces and nephews, and best friends Ian and Cathy. Rob retired with 40 years service at Dofasco. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -