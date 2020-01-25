Home

Robert Mathieson "Bob" RENTON

Passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital in his 85th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Beverly (nee Rayner). Devoted father of Robert and Patti, Colleen (Stan Mysliwy) Scott and Donna, Barbara (Clinton Mitchell) Andy and Tammi, Todd and Kim. Loving Grandpa and Grumpy to Amanda (Brandan) and Steven, Jeffrey, Jennifer (Brad) and Laura, Brittany, Joelle and Colin (Lauren), Melissa, Victoria and Lucas. Survived by his sister Elma Dykstra, sister-in-law Marge Rayner, brothers-in-law Skip Rayner and Larry Rayner, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents James and Andrea Renton, his brother William (Jules) and sister Andrea Clark. Bob worked at Stelco Hilton Works for 37 years. A special thank you to the Palliative Team at the Brantford General Hospital. In accordance with Bob's wishes, cremation and a private family service have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Marlatt Funeral Home, Dundas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lynden United Church. "The dream never dies, just the dreamer"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
