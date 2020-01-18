Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Nault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with broken hearts that we announce Bob's sudden passing at the Hamilton General Hospital, on January 15, 2020, in his 76th year. He will be eternally missed by Nancy, his loving wife of 50 years. Beloved father of Robbie (Leanna), Sherri (Pete), Gail (Claude), Rhonda, Kelly (Debbie), Richard, Corinne (Dan), Christine (Chris). Papa will be lovingly remembered by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever missed by his brothers and sisters, Bea (Don), Ann (Byron, deceased), Norm deceased (Audrey), Ernie (Toni), Helen (Lorne deceased), Gerry (Elsa deceased), Larry (Debbie), Richard (Anna), Joyce (Tim), and Don (Tina). Uncle Bob will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Adelard and Azilda, stepfather Bill, and his beloved grandson Donavan who passed away on September 9, 2019. Bob's sense of humour, his great smile and kind heart will be missed by all. Cremation has taken place and a private Celebration of Life will be held. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -