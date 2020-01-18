|
It is with broken hearts that we announce Bob's sudden passing at the Hamilton General Hospital, on January 15, 2020, in his 76th year. He will be eternally missed by Nancy, his loving wife of 50 years. Beloved father of Robbie (Leanna), Sherri (Pete), Gail (Claude), Rhonda, Kelly (Debbie), Richard, Corinne (Dan), Christine (Chris). Papa will be lovingly remembered by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever missed by his brothers and sisters, Bea (Don), Ann (Byron, deceased), Norm deceased (Audrey), Ernie (Toni), Helen (Lorne deceased), Gerry (Elsa deceased), Larry (Debbie), Richard (Anna), Joyce (Tim), and Don (Tina). Uncle Bob will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Adelard and Azilda, stepfather Bill, and his beloved grandson Donavan who passed away on September 9, 2019. Bob's sense of humour, his great smile and kind heart will be missed by all. Cremation has taken place and a private Celebration of Life will be held. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020