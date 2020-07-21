1/
Robert Noel Reed
With sorrow, the family announces Noel’s sudden death in hospital at Sudbury on Friday July 17, 2020, while on a family camping trip. Noel, born in Hamilton on December 25, 1933, lived a full and active life to the end. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed an energetic lifestyle full of kayaking, canoeing, sailing and winters in Florida. He was a proud 37 year employee of Dofasco. He will be sorely missed by his soulmate, best friend and dancing partner of 63 years, Barbara (Dodman) and his loving children: Cheryl Christmas, Michael (Deb), Kevin (Laurie) and Mario Jordan (Nancy). He left a legacy of beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to: Friends of Killarney Park www.friendsofkillarneypark.com.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 21, 2020.
2 entries
July 21, 2020
My dad was a wonderful role model for myself and siblings. He loved our mother the way you rarely get to see, but aspire towards. His life was an adventure, traveling the world not always in style, but they did it together. Not bad for a steelworker!
Love you dad.
Mike Reed
Son
July 21, 2020
I will always cherish the memories of our fun-filled ski trips to Quebec with Noel & Barb & many other friends. My sincere condolences to all of his family for their sad loss of a good man.
Margaret Hamilton
