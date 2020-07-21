With sorrow, the family announces Noel’s sudden death in hospital at Sudbury on Friday July 17, 2020, while on a family camping trip. Noel, born in Hamilton on December 25, 1933, lived a full and active life to the end. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed an energetic lifestyle full of kayaking, canoeing, sailing and winters in Florida. He was a proud 37 year employee of Dofasco. He will be sorely missed by his soulmate, best friend and dancing partner of 63 years, Barbara (Dodman) and his loving children: Cheryl Christmas, Michael (Deb), Kevin (Laurie) and Mario Jordan (Nancy). He left a legacy of beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to: Friends of Killarney Park www.friendsofkillarneypark.com
