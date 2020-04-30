|
FYSH, Robert Owen - On Sunday April 19th, our loving husband, father & grandfather passed away peacefully in his 80th year at St. Peter's Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side. Born in Hamilton, Ontario August 4, 1940, he grew up in the city's North end. He met the love of his life Joan McLaren in 1963 and was married on May 19, 1967. Known as "Bob" at work, he spent his career in the trucking industry working up from being a driver at Direct Winters to Terminal Manager at TST Overland Express before his retirement. Known as "Owen" by family and friends, he will be remembered fondly as kind and sweet with a great sense of humor. Owen will be truly missed by his wife of 52 years Joan, daughter Colleen (Trevor) and grandsons Jeffery (Emilee) and Justin. This past year had brought a lot of struggles and the family would like to thank Dr. Chari and his team of therapists and nurses on the B2-North Stroke Rehabilitation ward in the Regional Rehabilitation Centre at Hamilton General Hospital. He didn't believe he would ever walk or be independent again after his stroke but Marcela told him he would and he did! Eventually other health issues came up and we had to make the hard decision of putting him in palliative care. We thank Dr. Bev for her kindness, compassion and always taking the time to talk to him and never rushing the conversation, his social worker Traci for sending us pictures and helping him call us when the hospital was closed to the public and to all the nurses and staff on ward 3 West at St. Peters Hospital who took such excellent care of him for the past 2 months. You all meant the world to him and us. Thank you. As these difficult times do not allow for a funeral service, a celebration of life will be held in future for us to come together and celebrate a life lived well.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020