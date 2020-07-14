Passed away suddenly, at Englehart Memorial Hospital on July 11, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by his loving wife Cathy (June 19, 2020), loving step father of Lori Verbeek. Proud grandfather of Cassie McDonald (Mike), Jamie Verbeek, Christie Verbeek, Jordan Verbeek (Samantha Field) great grandfather of Lucas McDonald, Bennett McDonald. Survived by his sister Elizabeth Hambrook (Doug). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents John and Beatrice Parry and his sister Brenda. A special thank you to the love and care of the staff at Englehart Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Englehart Memorial Hospital, 61 5th St, Englehart, ON P0J 1H0 would be greatly appreciated. Cremation will take place, no service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store